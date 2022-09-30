StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

