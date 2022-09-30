StockNews.com Downgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE ASC opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.05 million, a PE ratio of -226.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $3,558,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 998.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 274,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $1,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

