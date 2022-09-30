StockNews.com Downgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Sell

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.53.

First Solar Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $140.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,527. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 490,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,393,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Solar by 5.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in First Solar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 858,427 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 129.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $935,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

