StockNews.com Downgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.19. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $989,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,142,833.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

