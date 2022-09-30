StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -3.09.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.