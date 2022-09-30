StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

PetroChina Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetroChina

PetroChina Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 99.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 130.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 7.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 40.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

