StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
