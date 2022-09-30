StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter worth $471,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter worth $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

