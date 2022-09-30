StockNews.com Lowers Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Hold

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

LXFR opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $399.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.96. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

