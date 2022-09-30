StockNews.com Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to Hold

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.24.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.83. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 129,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $207,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $3,822,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

