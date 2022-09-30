StockNews.com Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.50.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $124.62 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average is $135.00.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.