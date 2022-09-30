StockNews.com Upgrades UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $100.64.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

