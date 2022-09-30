StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $68,936.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 379.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 18,395,155,673 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.