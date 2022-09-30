STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $295.40

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.40 ($3.57) and traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.21). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.36), with a volume of 5,910 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.89 million and a P/E ratio of 631.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 295.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

