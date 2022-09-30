Sukhavati Network (SKT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.63 Million

Sukhavati Network (SKT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Sukhavati Network has a market cap of $4.63 million and $10,978.00 worth of Sukhavati Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sukhavati Network has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sukhavati Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sukhavati Network

Sukhavati Network was first traded on July 16th, 2021. Sukhavati Network’s total supply is 615,573,399 coins. The Reddit community for Sukhavati Network is https://reddit.com/r/SukhavatiNetwork. Sukhavati Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sukhavati Network’s official website is sukhavati.io.

Buying and Selling Sukhavati Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Sukhavati is a decentralized cloud service network focused on storage. At the consensus layer, it is designed to provide a secure and low-consumption consensus ledger based on the Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) mechanism.”

