Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 142.72% from the company’s previous close.

Agenus Price Performance

AGEN opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 441.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

