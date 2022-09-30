Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 142.72% from the company’s previous close.
Agenus Price Performance
AGEN opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.17.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
