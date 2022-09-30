Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $16,566,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 94.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUM. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

SUM opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

