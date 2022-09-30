Sumokoin (SUMO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,368.00

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $666,839.40 and approximately $1,368.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,953,488 coins and its circulating supply is 48,253,488 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

