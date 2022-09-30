Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Sunlight Financial Trading Down 57.1 %

Shares of SUNL opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sunlight Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,764,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 179,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 91,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 193,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 116,339 shares during the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

