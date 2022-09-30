Sunnova Energy International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,983 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 221% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,798 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

