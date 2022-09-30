Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

NYSE:SUN opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

