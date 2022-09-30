SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,638 shares of company stock worth $1,091,863. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 496.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.