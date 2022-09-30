SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,638 shares of company stock worth $1,091,863. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 496.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

