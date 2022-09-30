Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.38.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
