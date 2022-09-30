Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 373,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 660,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $9.11 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

