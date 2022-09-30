SuperRare (RARE) Price Hits $0.17

SuperRare (RARE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. SuperRare has a market cap of $17.08 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SuperRare

SuperRare launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SuperRare is superrare.com.

Buying and Selling SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperRare is a platform to buy and sell NFTs, a network owned & governed by artists, collectors and curators.”

