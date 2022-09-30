Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $208.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $240.00 to $208.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.57.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

UNP stock opened at $199.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.75. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

