Susquehanna Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Neutral

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

CSX stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

