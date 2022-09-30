SVB Financial Group Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $26.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $26.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.00. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $33.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $38.65 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.57.

SIVB opened at $337.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $328.27 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

