SwapAll Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,131.00 (SAP)

SwapAll (SAP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, SwapAll has traded down 3% against the US dollar. SwapAll has a total market capitalization of $573,272.00 and approximately $15,131.00 worth of SwapAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwapAll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwapAll alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SwapAll Profile

SwapAll’s genesis date was October 10th, 2020. SwapAll’s total supply is 18,300,000 coins. The official website for SwapAll is swapall.io. SwapAll’s official Twitter account is @SwapAll_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwapAll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwapAll is a DeFi platform that gives users smooth product operations, which allows newbie, senior and professional cryptocurrency investors to use the platform.SAPs are the governance tokens in the SwapAll financial system, all of which are generated by mining. The tokens are issued at a quantity that is halved every 14 days and have a total supply of 21 million SAPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwapAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwapAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwapAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwapAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwapAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.