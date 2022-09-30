SwapDEX (SDX) Price Tops $0.0208

SwapDEX (SDX) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One SwapDEX coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SwapDEX has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. SwapDEX has a market cap of $3.35 million and $10,735.00 worth of SwapDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SwapDEX Profile

SwapDEX’s launch date was June 30th, 2020. SwapDEX’s total supply is 160,746,438 coins. The official website for SwapDEX is swapdex.net. SwapDEX’s official Twitter account is @SwapdexO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwapDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SwapDex Protocol allows users to generate USDX by leveraging collateral assets approved by “SwapDex Governance.” SwapDex Governance is a community that organizes and operates the process of managing the various aspects of the SwapDex Protocol. USDX is a decentralized, unbiased, collateralbacked cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, USDX offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone.Swapdex Token is a utility token created on the ERC20 Ethereum blockchain. Utility tokens are tokens intended to provide digital access to an application or service through a blockchain-based infrastructure. Swapdextoken allows access to the platform's activities while also providing specific values such as adding as collateral and platform governance purposes to its holders.”

