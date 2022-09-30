Swaperry (PERRY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $74,430.00

Swaperry (PERRY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Swaperry has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Swaperry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swaperry has a market cap of $11,922.39 and approximately $74,430.00 worth of Swaperry was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Swaperry Profile
Swaperry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,740,000 coins. Swaperry’s official Twitter account is @swaperrydex and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Swaperry
