Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 180.43.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1-year high of SEK 23.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of SEK 13.46 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 14.43. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.