Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 180.43.

SWDBY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at SEK 13.05 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of SEK 12.14 and a 12-month high of SEK 23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of SEK 13.46 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 14.43.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of SEK 1.12 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

Featured Stories

