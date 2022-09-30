Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

