SYNC Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,270.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $5,270.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network’s launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,819,182 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

