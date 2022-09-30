Synthetify (SNY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $94,795.00

Synthetify (SNY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $847,957.45 and approximately $94,795.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.



About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Synthetify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange. Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time. Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties. You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets. Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

