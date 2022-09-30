TaaS (TAAS) Price Tops $0.84

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One TaaS coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,740.43 or 0.99996237 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057438 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064507 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082418 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The TaaS team has come to the decision to terminate Token-as-a-Service and distribute assets to token owners, and move over to developing new products and services, which they will present to the Community in due course. Together with the support of the Community, within just 24 months of operation, TaaS exceeded 16.5 million USDT equivalent in quarterly payouts, with an est. 220% ROI. Token-as-a-Service instrument fulfilled its objective to play a pioneering role in the development of blockchain ecosystem, increase technology adoption, and develop market tools and knowledge base. During the course of a journey, we supported over 35 early stage projects. With a goal to maximize utility of every TaaS member involved, Taas have decided to distribute assets to token owners. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars.

