Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 4.9 %

TTWO stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

