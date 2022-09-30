Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,813 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,101 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 242,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 340,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 188,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMHC opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.