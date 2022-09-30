TCW Group Inc. Acquires 10,393 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EPD opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

