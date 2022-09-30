TCW Group Inc. Acquires 1,584 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

