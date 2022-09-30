TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 133,000 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SID has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 2.2 %

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.26 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

