TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,726 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

