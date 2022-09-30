TCW Group Inc. Buys 7,044 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at about $7,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 25.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SUN. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $38.50 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

