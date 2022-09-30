TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,802 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 609,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Shares of MTW opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $281.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $124,994 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

