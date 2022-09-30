TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

Arcosa Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $56.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Articles

