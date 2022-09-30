TCW Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after buying an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

