TCW Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,850 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,497,000 after buying an additional 269,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,456,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.