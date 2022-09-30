TCW Group Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kingstone Companies worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KINS opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

