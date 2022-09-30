TCW Group Inc. Has $495,000 Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 35.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th.

KT Stock Down 2.2 %

KT Company Profile

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

