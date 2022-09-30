TCW Group Inc. Has $625,000 Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,884 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 186.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 109.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 79,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $479.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.71. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

